Raleigh crash sends one to hospital Saturday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash Saturday night that sent one person to the hospital.

At approximately 8:37 p.m. police responded to the 2800 block of Skycrest Drive to a two-vehicle crash.

They said one person was transported to what looked to be non-life-threatening injuries.

However, Raleigh police Public Information Officer Donna-Maria Harris said the investigation remains ongoing and more information will be released to further confirm the victim’s condition.