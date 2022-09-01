RALEIGH, NC ( WNCN) – The Coastal Credit Union headquarters celebrated its 55th anniversary Thursday, by helping fight global hunger. Over 250 employees participated by packing boxes of rice, vegetables, soy protein and more.

The company’s president and CEO, Chuck Purvis, said events like these are important for the community and the team.

“A lot of these folks haven’t seen each other since a lot of people are working from home during the pandemic. So it’s a chance to socialize, do good work, have some fun and, most importantly, give back to the community,” Purvis said.

For the first time this year, the company’s employee service project was a collaborative effort with “Rise Against Hunger.”

“It’s not just about the food; it’s about engaging people. And to be able to have costal employees come out here and participate in our fight to end hunger–it what it’s all about,” Community Engagement Manager Darron Stover said.

Their goal Thursday was to pack 55,000 meals; a meal each year the company has been operating.

“Food insecurity is a big deal everywhere world wide but also in the Triangle. And it has gotten worst with high inflation and the pandemic; so, we all need to do our part,” CEO Purvis said.

The meals will be sent off to countries where emergency crisis occur like South Africa, South East Asia, and Haiti.

