RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh Crips Gang (ETGC) member has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice said Friday.

Rayquan Wiggins, 27, was sentenced Thursday to 96 months after court documents confirmed an investigation used wiretap surveillance to intercept a conversation between gang members that entailed their intentions “to kill a member of a rival gang that had tased high-level ETGC member Deandre Earp.”

The investigation also confirmed, “at the direction of ETGC leader Dexter Maxwell, Wiggins provided information on when the target of the murder plot would be in a certain area in Raleigh so that other ETGC’s, Deandre Earp and Clinton Basco, could commit the murder.”

Officials stopped Earp and Basco’s car while they were on the way to the murder, the Department of Justice said.

They were arrested before they could commit murder, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Michael Easley said.

Additionally, according to court documents, the investigation also exposed a drug-trafficking organization.

The operation exposed the distribution of “significant” amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, phencyclidine (PCP), 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and marijuana in the Raleigh area, the DOJ said.