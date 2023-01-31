RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh crossing guard is getting a special honor Tuesday from the Raleigh-Apex chapter of the NAACP.

Teressa Gill received the organization’s annual “Community Hero” award. Chapter NAACP president Gerald Givens presented the award in a brief ceremony near the crosswalk where Gill was working.

For eight years, she has served as the crossing guard for both Douglas and Joyner elementary schools.

(Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

“We have so much fun. I learn all my babies’ names. I know my babies. I know their vehicles, the pets,” Gill said.

Several parents stopped by to wish her congratulations. They tell CBS 17 Gill is like part of their families.

“Now, I come say hi to Ms. T, even if I have to drop my kids off in carpool because I’m running late. I still come down the hill and come talk to Ms. T,” said parent Skye Engstrom.

Gill tells CBS 17 she’s proud of what she does and every child she does it for.

“Safety is number one but I want them to know that they’re loved,” Gill said.

The Raleigh-Apex NAACP said it chose Gill out of around a dozen nominees.