Raleigh crowd welcomes Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she accepts award

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A packed house welcomed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Raleigh Monday night.

Ginsburg is the lastest recipient of the Meredith College “Women of Achievement Award,” which she accepted at the Meymandi Concert Hall.

“As bleak as things may seem, I have seen so many changes in my lifetime and opportunities open for people of whatever race, religion and finally gender,” Ginsburg said.

The award honors inspirational role models. Students of the women-only college say Ginsburg fits the school’s motto of empowerment and “going strong.”

“I get to see this woman, I get to see this trailblazer. Maybe I could do something like that. Maybe I could make a difference,” said sophomore Cameron Daniel.

During the discussion, Ginsburg shared the challenges she faced at the beginning of her career, when many doors were closed to women.

Ginsburg also shared lighter anecdotes like her friendship with fellow Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016.

She also shared advice her mother gave to her as a young woman.

“To be independent. It would be fine if you met and married prince charming, but whether you do or not, always be able to fend for yourself. To be a lady, meaning don’t lose time on emotions that will not get you anyplace. Don’t waste time on anger and resentment, on jealousy,” she said.

Ginsburg ended with some advice of her own, telling the young women to pursue their passions, while also giving back to their communities.

“Do something that will help repair the tears in your community,” Ginsburg said.

