Teen dies after crashing bicycle into tree on Raleigh greenway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a cyclist died this weekend after crashing into a tree on the greenway.

An 18-year-old woman died in the incident that happened near Crabtree Boulevard and Culpepper Lane.

Police haven’t identified her, but she was riding a bike on the path Saturday night around 7:45 p.m. when she went off the path and hit a tree near the base of the hill, officials said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital after someone called 911. She was later pronounced dead.

The section where she crashed is well traveled. The news of someone crashing and dying there was stunning to some.

“I’ve walked the trail and also ridden my bike, when my daughter was younger we’ve ridden the bikes down that hill several times, helmets on of course. it is a pretty steep hill. I never thought about going off the trail and the impact of a tree. just really shocked,” said Lenora Montgomery.

Police say the woman was wearing a helmet. It is still unclear how or why she ended up off the path and into the tree.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now