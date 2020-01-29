Raleigh dad left toddler daughters in car while he shopped at Home Depot, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 39-year-old Raleigh man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police said he left his two toddler daughters in his car while he shopped at Home Depot, arrest warrants say.

Christopher Dowdy is charged with leaving his 3- and 2-year-old daughters in his car while he shopped at the Home Depot on Strickland Road.

He was arrested at the store.

He was charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

Dowdy posted a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 13.

Dowdy is forbidden from having direct or indirect contact with his two daughters, court documents show.

