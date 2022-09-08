RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A center for detox and mental health assessment is finally opening up its doors to new clients Raleigh.

New Waters Recovery Center is the first of its kind with a fully integrated detox and assessment facility. CBS 17 got a look inside of it during their ribbon cutting.

This new facility features state of the art designs and amenities that are best equipped for patients struggling with addiction. It’s also the first New Waters Recovery facility in the country.

The center features 28 semi-private suites and three concierge suites for elevated privacy. The CEO, Graham Doerge, said this facility will focus on solving epidemics and drug issues here in Raleigh.

(Darran Todd/CBS 17)

(Darran Todd/CBS 17)

New Waters Recovery Kitchen (Darran Todd/CBS 17)

New Waters Recovery Suite (Darran Todd/CBS 17)

“This doesn’t have to be a traumatic experience for people right? Everybody is touched by this in some way in some fashion. Being able to come in and have some hope, have some respect, have some dignity in this process, and then leaving here and having a really good plan moving forward is really our hope and our passion,” he shared with us.

He continued to say with the continuing success of the new facility and finalizing the licensing, they should start to welcome new clients as soon as next week.

For more information on New Waters Recovery click here.