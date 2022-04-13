RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A diving accident in the Bahamas paralyzed Ali Ingersoll from the chest down in 2010. She says breaking her neck changed her life, but now she’s focusing on paying it forward.

“We help individuals with disabilities live in communities of their choice through a lot of different services we offer,” said Ingersoll.

Ingersoll serves as the board chair for the Alliance of Disability Advocates. They serve people with disabilities across the state. There are 19 staff members and 11 board members. More than half of the organization’s employees must have a disability.

“It’s an organization run by and for people with disabilities so we really understand the core needs of the community. We’re really trying to make a push to get the community involved in what we do and raise funds,” said Ingersoll.

They are primarily funded through federal and state grants but have to match certain dollar amounts in order to keep the funding going. The group is hosting a casino night fundraiser Thursday, April 28, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bowstring Brewyard in Raleigh.

“Really just spread awareness about disability what we do because as you know disability doesn’t discriminate anyone of us can join this club for any reason,” said Ingersoll.

There will be games, food, raffles and a silent online auction. Tickets are $75 if you get them in advance online or $100 at the door. Ingersoll says they’re hoping to raise $50,000 dollars.