Raleigh DJ company has had to reschedule 160+ weddings due to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The wedding and entertainment industries are taking a huge hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Bunn, the owner of Bunn DJ Company, said business has been at a standstill since February.

“Business has never really come to a complete stop as if we were a restaurant or a gym and losing money every day, hopefully, these events are going to happen in the future. Right now we are just trying to take care of everybody,” Bunn said.

Bunn DJ Company rescheduled over 160 weddings and is now offering virtual performances, mostly birthday parties.

“The issue is we were the first ones out and we’re going to be the last one’s back into this game it seems like. We really want to, especially wedding venues, we want to be more considered as a restaurant,” Bunn said.

He and others in the entertainment industry are willing to do whatever it takes to reopen safely.

“We want to be socially responsible,” Bunn said. “We want to look out for our fellow humans. I think there are ways to have socially distanced parties.”

In over 30 years of business, Bunn said the pandemic is the longest gap he’s ever had between parties in his life since he was 13 years old. He hopes the state can find a way to reopen safely and allow people to get back to work.