RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) With temperatures expected to be in the 90s over the next few days, people across the triangle are finding any way they can to cool off. Local doctors say spending too much time outside can make people sick.

“They start to feel nauseas, they feel very fatigued, they start to pass out,” Dr. Ryan Lamb with UNC Rex said.

Lamb says sometimes those heat-related illnesses can get severe.

“Your brain function starts to get affected, so when people start to have changes in their neurological capabilities,” Dr. Lamb said.

Lamb says they’re prepared to see patients over the next few days, but there are steps to take that can help keep you safe in this heat:

Hydrate before you spend time outside,

try to find shaded areas,

limit your time outside, and

avoid alcohol.

He says to also keep an eye on elderly family members or neighbors and make sure small kids have a way to cool off while playing outside.