RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh doctor has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of using unsterilized equipment from patients and stealing their identities.

Anita Louise Jackson, 62, was an Ear, Nose, and Throat doctor who operated Greater Carolina Ear, Nose, and Throat (GCENT), with offices in Raleigh, Lumberton, and Rockingham.

In addition to the sentence, Jackson was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to forfeit $4.7 million.

Prosecutors said Jackson reused single-use surgical devices hundreds of times, even though those devices came into contact with blood and other bodily fluids.

“In doing so, she risked the contamination of one patient’s sinuses with the bodily fluids of other patients,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

In January, Jackson was found guilty by a federal jury on 20 criminal counts, including device adulteration, fraud, conspiracy, and identity theft.

“Medicare auditors also found that Jackson was the top-biller for balloon sinuplasty surgeries in the country, having billed the program over $46 million. When auditors began to audit the defendant’s practice, she and her staff falsified medical records and forged patient signatures in an attempt to justify billing the surgeries.”

Evidence presented at the trial showed Jackson, through her employees, marketed the balloon sinuplasty, an in-office procedure to treat chronic sinusitis, when patients may have not needed it. Prosecutors said she falsified medical records to justify the billing of balloon sinuplasty surgeries.

Between 2011 and the end of 2017, prosecutors said Jackson performed 1,555 balloon sinuplasty surgeries on 919 Medicare beneficiary patients, using the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved Entellus XprESS device. Instead of using the device only once and only on one patient, as required by FDA guidelines, Jackson reused the devices on multiple patients.

Between 2012 and 2017, Jackson obtained up to 36 new Entellus devices, despite being, at times, the top-paid Medicare provider of balloon sinuplasty services in the country and providing more than 1,500 surgeries. In addition, prosecutors said Jackson didn’t tell her patients the equipment was dirty.

During the trial, Jackson admitted that she had sufficient money to buy every patient a new device but chose not to do so.

“We will continue to investigate and bring to justice providers who jeopardize the public health, said Acting Special Agent in Charge Patrick Whelan, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations, Miami Field Office.

Jackson billed Medicare more than $46 million for the balloon sinuplasty procedures between 2014 and 2018. She made close to $5 million from Medicare for these surgeries. That amount does not include any surgeries performed on patients with private health care insurance.