Raleigh driver loses control, hits pedestrian, knocks down power pole, police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver lost control of a vehicle, hit a pedestrian and knocked down a utility pole which then triggered a road closure in Raleigh Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place just before 7:10 p.m. along Buffaloe Road just east of North New Hope Road, according to Raleigh police.

After the driver hit a pedestrian, the car knocked down a power pole, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The road was still closed as of 10 p.m. Police said the road will likely reopen before midnight.

As of 10:30 p.m., Duke Energy reported almost 150 customers were still without power in the area.

Speed was believed to be a factor in the wreck, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories