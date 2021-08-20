Raleigh driver loses control, hits pedestrian, knocks down power pole, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver lost control of a vehicle, hit a pedestrian and knocked down a utility pole which then triggered a road closure in Raleigh Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place just before 7:10 p.m. along Buffaloe Road just east of North New Hope Road, according to Raleigh police.

After the driver hit a pedestrian, the car knocked down a power pole, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The road was still closed as of 10 p.m. Police said the road will likely reopen before midnight.

As of 10:30 p.m., Duke Energy reported almost 150 customers were still without power in the area.

Speed was believed to be a factor in the wreck, according to police.