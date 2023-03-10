RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are millions of dollars coming to the Triangle from the federal government to help construct a special new bus system between Raleigh and several other areas.

The Bus Rapid Transit system is aimed at helping reduce traffic congestion for commuters.

It’s called a bus, but those devolving the system compare it to a light rail system with out the tracks.

Although it will connect with this existing system, it’s very different. Bus rapid transit have their own special roadway and traffic signals.

The city’s assistant director of transportation director city says it will help ease congestion during rush hours.

“When you hit areas that have traffic congestion that’s where the dedicated lane comes in providing speed and reliability in service,” said David Eastman, assistant director of transportation.

The are four planned routes.

The first corridor between New Bern and New Hope roads is about to begin construction.

The federal government is providing nearly $78 million for the second corridor between Raleigh and Garner, which has another year and a half of design work before construction begins.

“These are multi-year projects that take a lot of planning and a lot of work,” said Eastman.

The project is exciting for those who sit in traffic.

“I’d hop on that to avoid having to find a parking space downtown,” said Jacqueline Manson.

She thinks it’s worth the money.

Designers know rapid transit buses won’t appeal to the same riders who use regular buses.

“It sounds great, said Barrington Campbell. “I would love to have more public transportation within Raleigh for sure.”

The system can’t be built out without some impact to current roadways.

“When you get under construction on roadways, it’s just a reality, said Eastman.

However, the designers hope to mitigate the impact on traffic as they construct the new system.

The project will take at least 12 years to fully build out with branches to the north, west and southern suburbs.