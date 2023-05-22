RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Travelers hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend are looking forward to much cheaper prices than a year ago.

AAA reports the average gas price in Raleigh is at $3.31 a gallon, more than a dollar cheaper than $4.38 this time last year.

A CBS 17 crew found gas for less than $3 a gallon at multiple gas stations near Walnut Street and Tryon Road in Raleigh. Driver Grant Farrar said because of the lower prices, he’s tempted to make some plans for the holiday.

“At $2.81, go to the beach for a little bit, come back, you really ain’t even use that much gas and if you got to fill up, come back here,” Farrar said.

Dr. Tammie Moore said if the prices keep trending that way, she’s looking forward to more trips to start the summer.

“I love taking road trips and getting in the car and just taking a drive, going to the mountains, go to the beach so it absolutely helps,” Moore said.

If you’re going elsewhere in the state, AAA is reporting similar prices with a statewide average of $3.27 a gallon.