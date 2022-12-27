RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh might ring in the new year by dropping an acorn — but this website says we probably won’t drop the ball.

A personal finance site that ranks the 100 largest cities in the U.S. on how good they are for New Year’s Eve celebrations puts Raleigh at No. 28 and Durham at No. 32.

Wallethub says its rankings are based on 29 indicators of “an epic New Year’s Eve celebration” ranging from the legality of fireworks to the average price of wine or a three-star hotel room.

It says Durham has the cheapest average New Year’s Eve party ticket — 19 times cheaper than the city with the most expensive ticket, New Orleans — while Raleigh is No. 2 on that list.

Not surprisingly, the website puts New York at No. 1, followed by Orlando, Florida, with Las Vegas at No. 3.

North Las Vegas came in last among those 100 cities, behind No. 99 Henderson, Nevada, and No. 98 Fremont, California.