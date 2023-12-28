RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we count down to the New Year, you may be thinking about your next vacation, and you’re not alone. Some travel experts say bookings for trips in 2024 are already filling up.

“This year in 2023, I think we have seen record-breaking numbers at airports across the country,” Mallory Dumond, with Travelmation said.

At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, officials say a record number of travelers came in and out of the airport this year as travel rebounded after the pandemic.

“Travel is definitely back, people are no longer fearful and they are finding ways to get out there and visit new places, some old places,” Dumond said.

So what’s in store for 2024?

“For 2024, we’re expecting to see more of the same,” Dumond said. “We’re already seeing numbers approaching what we ended the year within 2023.”

RDU expansions continue, with the airport adding a 17th airline in 2023 and a 9th international destination. For travelers looking to hop on one of those flights next year, experts say expect a higher price tag.

“The days of last-minute deals are mostly out the window,” Dumond said.

RDU says to expect more changes, including an expansion of the airport’s new parking guidance system and new nonstop service to some international destinations. No matter where you’re going, experts say booking early is your best bet.