MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second consecutive day, Raleigh-Durham International Airport has double-digit flights canceled before the sun even rises.

On Monday, over a dozen flights were canceled by early morning, and a total of 37 flights to or from RDU were canceled and 133 were delayed by the end of the day.

By 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, 16 flights in or out of RDU were already canceled.

Like with the previous day, the majority of the canceled flights — nine — are on Southwest Airlines. The airline released a new travel advisory Tuesday morning for Winter Storm Indigo and extended the existing one on Winter Storm Heather.

Multiple flights on United Airlines as well as regional airlines Republic Airways and Envoy Air were also canceled.

As of 6:15 a.m., flights to and/or from Chicago Midway, Baltimore, LaGuardia, Newark, Atlanta, Reagan National, Denver, Tampa, Nashville and Austin airports were affected by the cancellations.

Travelers should check with their airlines for the latest on their flight status.