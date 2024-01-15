MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Winter weather continues to batter many parts of the United States, once again causing a ripple effect for airports across the country as cancellations and delays begin to add up for the third day in a row.

According to data from flight tracking website FlightAware, more than 1,300 flights in the U.S. have been canceled each day since Friday.

While Raleigh-Durham International Airport was spared the worst of it over the weekend, by early Monday morning more than a dozen flights into or out of RDU were already canceled for the day.

The majority of the cancellations — nine — are on Southwest Airlines flights. The airline released a Winter Storm Heather Travel Advisory for flights between Friday, Jan. 12 and Monday, Jan. 15. saying service could be disrupted during that time.

Three Frontier Airlines flights to or from RDU are also canceled today as well as two on Mesa Airlines, a regional carrier that flies codeshare routes for United Airlines.

The flight status table on RDU’s website shows flights throughout the day are affected, with a departing flight as early as 6:30 a.m. and an arriving flight as late as 11:30 p.m. canceled.

As of 6:45 a.m., the canceled flights affect service to and from Chicago Midway, Nashville, Denver, Orlando, Philadelphia and Houston Bush airports.

Travelers should check with their airlines for the latest on their flight status.