RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the local population grows, and with travel demand matching or exceeding pre-pandemic levels, Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) is looking at ways to continue growing. Airport officials say passengers can expect to see some major changes over the next several years.

“The area is exploding in growth, and RDU is growing right along with it,” said Stephanie Hawco, the Director of Media Relations for RDU.

Hawco says RDU is now the second-fastest growing airport in the country, only behind Kansas City. More than 20 nonstop destinations have been added this year, with the airport now flying directly to more domestic and international destinations now than pre-COVID.

To meet this sort of increased demand, RDU is in the midst of its masterplan for expansion: Vision 2040.

“It’s very important for us to make sure people have the connections they need to either get back to visit family and friends, or to do business, so that’s what we’re,” Hawco explained.

Vision 2040 aims to improve every aspect of the travel experience at the airport, while also growing to meet demand. The signature project is the replacement of the main runway.

“Our primary runway was built in the 1980s, so it’s aging, we’ve been working on a preservation project for a number of years to patch it and keep it in shape. It’s safe for flying, but it’s due to be replaced,” said Hawco.

The project would transform the existing Runway 5L/23R and turn it into a taxiway, building a new, slightly longer runway parallel to it.

An environmental review of the project is ongoing by the Federal Aviation Administration, and while the project’s website on the U.S. Department of Transportation website had an end date of this past Monday, approval still has not come through. Airport officials are hopeful the green light could come from the federal government at some point this summer, allowing them to break ground this year.

In order to meet demand, a number of other projects hope to improve the passenger experience and increase the number of available flights, including the expansion and modernization of both terminals.

“Everything from the roads you drive on, to where you park, to checking in at the ticket counter, to increased security checkpoint lanes to help you get through quicker, to the number of gates you have available,” Hawco says.

Hawco says the airport also has around a dozen new dining concepts coming, including areas to get coffee before the TSA security checkpoint.

Last month, RDU saw a nearly 20% increase in passengers compared to last May, and a 10% jump since April. Last week, airport officials released those numbers as part of their report on the Memorial Day travel period, which saw a 7% uptick compared to the holiday in 2019.