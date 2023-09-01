MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Labor Day weekend is quickly approaching, and RDU is expecting more than a quarter of a million travelers at the airport.

Packed airports can mean trouble finding parking.

This fall they’re working to make sure parking is more convenient for travelers through their new Parking Guidance System.

When you pull into the garage, lights and digital signage will tell you how many spaces are available in each row.

Red and green sensors line each parking spot. Green means a spot is available, while red means it’s full.

The sensors change in real time, so when a car pulls out of the spot the sensor turns green.

John Seyler used the system for the first time on his way to the ECU- Michigan game. He told CBS 17 he likes the new system.

“Instead of spending time driving around and looking all over the place and [thinking] ‘Oh i think that’s a spot, oh that’s not a spot, it’s a small car, it’s a big truck,’ you can just go right to the spot,” Seyler said.

John Vincent agrees.

“Parking decks in general I don’t like, but you know, this one was easy. Not bad, not bad at all” said Vincent.

Right now, the system is only available on the 6th level of the parking garage, but RDU plans to install it on all levels by spring of 2024.

RDU is also offering new technology called “Find My Car.” They say guests can download the Park Assist App, look for RDU International Airport and enter their license plate number. The system will show a picture of their vehicle and a map of its location if it’s parked on the level where the guidance system is installed.