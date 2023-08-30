MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — RDU officials are expecting big travel numbers this weekend for the Labor Day holiday weekend, but some of those trips could be impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

Overall this holiday weekend, airport officials say they’re expecting over 220,000 people to go through the airport. They say those travel numbers are way up from the last few years. The busiest days are expected to be Thursday and Monday.

To account for the surge in travelers, airport officials are reminding anyone with a flight over the next few days to get to the airport early, be prepared for some longer lines, and to book your parking online ahead of time.

In terms of Hurricane Idalia, airport officials say they’re keeping a close eye on what’s happening and how quickly things could change.

“So far we’ve seen a couple cancellations in the Florida market, but no mass cancellations yet. As the hurricane moves up the southeast we’ll continue to monitor it,” Crystal Feldman, a spokesperson with the airport, said.