MOORISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Christmas holiday approaches during freezing temperatures, Raleigh-Durham International Airport is experiencing multiple flight delays and cancellations.

An artic blast on Friday saw wind gusts and lows into the 20s. Power outages began Friday afternoon, leaving thousands across the state without power.

Saturday morning saw temperatures fall to 10 degrees, causing ‘rolling blackouts’ across the state. As of Saturday morning, 37,000 Duke Energy customers in the Triangle are without power.

As power outages continue, CBS 17 is tracking outgoing flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

As of 10:32 a.m., the following flights are delayed:

United Airlines flight UA2242 to Chicago– scheduled for 6 a.m., now departing at 1:30 p.m.

American Airlines flight AA2099 to Los Angeles– scheduled for 8 a.m., now departing at 11:10 a.m.

American Airlines flight AA4418 to New York City– scheduled for 10 a.m., now departing at 10:20 a.m.

JetBlue Airlines flight B686 to New York City– scheduled for 9:54 a.m., now departing at 10:36 a.m.

Southwest Airlines flight WN2933 to Orlando– scheduled for 10:05 a.m., now departing at 11:58 a.m.

United Airlines flight UA1291 to Newark– scheduled for 10:42 a.m., now departing at 11:51 a.m.

American Airlines flight AA5422 to Philadelphia– scheduled for 11:10 a.m., now departing at 3:13 p.m.

Delta Airlines flight DL2836 to Atlanta– scheduled for 11:31 a.m., now departing at 12:15 p.m.

American Airlines flight AA3311 to Miami– scheduled for 11:39 a.m., now departing at 12:22 p.m.

Southwest Airlines flight WN1192 to St. Louis– scheduled for 11:40 a.m., now departing at 12:15 p.m.

Southwest Airlines flight WN2367 to Baltimore– scheduled for 12:40 p.m., now departing at 1:39 p.m.

Southwest Airlines flight WN1586 to Fort Lauderdale– scheduled for 1:20 p.m., now departing at 1:38 p.m.

According to rdu.com, United Airlines flight UA2168 to D.C. is canceled.

