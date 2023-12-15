MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – As airports across the country brace for the surge in passengers for Christmas and the new year, the TSA said they’re seeing an uptick in the number of gun detections across North Carolina.

With just a few weeks left in the year, TSA officers at RDU have detected 73 firearms at security checkpoints at the airport.

While that number is one less than the 74 found last year, more of the ones detected have been loaded. This year, 70 of the 73 have been loaded, versus 66 of last year’s 74.

A spokesperson for the TSA said officers have been screening more people this year as the aviation industry continues its post-pandemic surge, with officials believing part of the increase is because of higher volume.

In the vast majority of detections, the spokesperson said the passenger had forgotten they had their gun with them.

As we enter into one of the busiest travel times of the year, the TSA is reminding passengers who fly with firearms to take the necessary steps to do so safely and legally.

All guns must be packed and locked in a hard-covered case. The weapon also needs to be declared with your airline.

Anytime a gun is found in a TSA checkpoint, the agency’s spokesperson said it immediately shuts down that lane, causing disruption and delays for other passengers.

Anyone found with a firearm at a security checkpoint is subject to civil penalties, as well as potential charges from law enforcement.

Elsewhere in North Carolina, Charlotte Douglas International Airport recently surpassed its total of guns detected from last year, with the 118th detection.