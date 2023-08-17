MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The month of July was the busiest ever at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

According to a news release from RDU, nearly 1.4 million passengers — 1,389,232, to be exact — flew through the airport last month. That number represents a three-percent increase in traffic over the previous month, a 25.6 percent increase over July 2022, and a two-percent increase over July 2019.

“We are grateful for the record-breaking number of guests who chose RDU for their travel needs,” Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority, said in the release. “This growth underscores our urgency in expanding airport facilities and new offerings to meet regional demand for air service.”

Last month, RDU announced it was the fastest growing airport among the top 50 in the continental United States based on number of airline seats available to book year-over-year.

According to the airport, information provided by airlines showed there were 190,000 more seats available on RDU flights in July than in July 2022. The increase of 22.5 percent represented the highest percentage growth among airports measured.

Flight changes at RDU

This summer alone, multiple airlines have made several big announces regarding routes to and from RDU.

On July 12, Air France announced it would take over the nonstop Paris Charles De Gaulle-RDU flight currently flown by Delta Airlines. The French flagship carrier, which would be the 15th airline at RDU, will begin the service at the end of October.

Less than a week later, low-cost carrier Breeze Airways announced a new seasonal nonstop route to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers. The route will begin in November and will be the airline’s 12th nonstop route from the Triangle.

Another no-frills airline, Avelo, announced earlier this month that though they will be discontinuing nonstop routes to three Florida cities, their number of flights between RDU and RSW will double.