MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport continues to grow, but customers continue to remain satisfied with their traveler experience there.

In J.D. Power’s 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, released this week, RDU ranks No. 5 in the large airports category (10 to 32.9 million passengers per year).

According to J.D. Power, the study measures overall traveler satisfaction in six areas — terminal facilities, airport arrival/departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in/baggage check, and food, beverage and retail.

According to a release from RDU, this is the third year in a row the airport has ranked in J.D. Power’s top five.

The latest ranking comes on the heel of RDU setting a new single-day passenger record over Labor Day Weekend.

More than 56,100 travelers flew through RDU on Friday, Sept. 1, which TSA reported as the busiest day on record at the airport.

A total of 226,678 passengers traveled through RDU from Thursday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 4, according to the release.

RDU also recently announced a new international airline will begin offering direct service between the Triangle and a major European city.

Lufthansa, Germany’s flag carrier, will begin nonstop service between Raleigh-Durham and the airline’s hub in Frankfurt in June. The route will be flown five days a week on an A330-300 aircraft.

The flight will be the fourth transatlantic service offered from RDU and the eighth international destination passengers can fly to directly from the Triangle.