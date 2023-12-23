MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The countdown is on for people to make it to their destinations before Christmas.

It’s the time of year when airports are the most popular of places: as people hit the skies, heading to their loved ones, or their vacation destinations, ahead of the holiday and New Year.

“Seeing family, it’ll be really nice,” said Dylan Yates, who was heading to New Jersey on Saturday.

Security and check-in lines have been long the past few days.

Many travelers were surprised how quiet Raleigh-Durham International Airport was when they headed there.

“Usually, whenever I come here, there’s a long, long line,” said Ky Henry, who was headed to Dallas. “This is the shortest I’ve ever seen it.”

“I was expecting it to be a bit busier, but it’s not that crazy today. I’m going to be sitting at the terminal for maybe like an hour extra,” added Yates.

Parking was the biggest problem for travelers.

“[The lots] are pretty full. In the Central [lot], I’m all the way up on level seven,” Yates said.

On Saturday morning, the economy lots were both full. Other lots began filling up throughout the day.

Travelers told CBS17 it’s a minor hassle, and well worth seeing their loved ones to celebrate.

“I’m really excited, because you know, Christmas as a family, it’s fun, and it’s been awhile [since I’ve seen them],” said Henry.

There have been a few flight delays heading in and out of RDU on Saturday.

Officials urge people to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.