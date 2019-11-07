Raleigh, Durham move forward with ‘Triangle Bikeway’ study

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It is about to get easier for cyclists to commute to and from different cities in the Triangle.

Both the City of Raleigh and the City of Durham are moving forward with a plan to create the Triangle Bikeway which would connect the cities of Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill.

Dale McKeel, bike and pedestrian coordinator for the City of Durham, said there are a lot of regional trails in the Triangle, but none of them are connected.

“This trail will help connect all of those regional trails into a larger trail,” McKeel said.

McKeel said the Triangle Bikeway would run along the I-40 corridor from Raleigh to Research Triangle Park, and then along NC 54 from Durham to Chapel Hill 15-501.

Tyler Kober owns Bullseye Bicycle in downtown Durham and he commutes to work every day on his bike.

“I’ve been riding, commuting every day since as long as I can remember,” Kober said.

Kober said right now it is difficult for cyclists to get from one city to another, especially from Durham to Chapel Hill.

“The biggest problem tends to be that the trails really don’t connect so it’s really difficult for people to get from city to city by bicycle,” Kober said.

Kober said he is looking forward to seeing the changes the cities make with the new Triangle Bikeway.

“Durham has a pretty big cycling community and I think it’s getting bigger and bigger,” Kober said. “I think a lot of people would benefit from any trail that gets put in.”

Durham city officials said the study will take at least two years to complete.

McKeel said it could be several years before they start construction on this trail.

The total budget for the study is $400,000 and the cities have proposed to share the cost.

