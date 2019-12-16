Raleigh, Durham rank among most caring cities in U.S., study says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two local cities made a recent study that ranked the most caring cities in America.

Durham was #28 most caring and Raleigh came in at #34 in the WalletHub study.

The company said Americans donated over $427 billion in 2018 in charitable giving.

In order to identify the areas that care the most, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 39 key indicators of a compassionate spirit. Their data set ranged from share of sheltered homeless persons to number of volunteering hours per capita to share of income donated to charity.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now