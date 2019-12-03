Raleigh, Durham rank among top 50 safest cities in U.S., study says

A study found Raleigh and Durham among the top 50 safest cities in America in 2019.

WalletHub said their study compared more than 182 cities across 41 indicators of safety. The data set ranges from assaults per capita, unemployment rate, road quality, and more.

Among the cities, Raleigh ranked 22nd while Durham came in at 46.

Check out the entire study here.

