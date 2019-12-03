Raleigh, Durham rank among top 50 safest cities in U.S., study says

A study found Raleigh and Durham among the top 50 safest cities in America in 2019.
WalletHub said their study compared more than 182 cities across 41 indicators of safety. The data set ranges from assaults per capita, unemployment rate, road quality, and more.
Among the cities, Raleigh ranked 22nd while Durham came in at 46.
Check out the entire study here.
- Wake County school leaders unanimously approve student reassignment plan
- Couple surprises waitress with a car after learning she walks 14 miles for work
- Cam Newton says Rivera firing ‘hurt deep’, says he’s thankful for impact on his life
- Police investigating after 2 cars shot into near downtown Durham
- Baby Yoda plush now available for pre-order
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now