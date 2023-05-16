RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. News & World Report ranked the Raleigh-Durham area as the No. 3 best place to live in the nation for 2023-2024.
Raleigh-Durham moved up three spots from last year’s No. 6 rank.
The list ranks the country’s 150 most populous metropolitan areas based on value, job market, desirability and quality of life. The measures were weighted in part based on a public survey of thousands of individuals in the U.S.
The survey asked what qualities they considered to be important in a place to live. In addition to the survey, the Desirability Index now includes weather temperateness, business-to-population ratio and activities per 1,000 residents.
“This year’s rankings are a reflection of the current economic, social and natural
factors that impact a place’s livability for its residents,” said Devon Thorsby, real estate
editor at U.S. News.
The 2023-2024 Top Ten U.S. News Best Places to Live are:
- Green Bay, WI
- Huntsville, AL
- Raleigh & Durham, NC
- Boulder, CO
- Sarasota, FL
- Naples, FL
- Portland, ME
- Charlotte, NC
- Colorado Springs, CO
- Fayetteville, AR
