RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rogers Lane Elementary School dismissed students at 12:45 p.m. on Monday because its HVAC system was not working at full capacity amid the warm temperatures expected, the school said on its website.

Students were provided lunch. School buses will provide transportation home for students who ride by bus, and parents can pick up their students for rides out as usual.

Staff will remain on campus with students until they are picked up. After-school activities are canceled.