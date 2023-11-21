RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Students at Brentwood Elementary School are showing off their engineering skills by participating in a mock Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but it’s the lessons they’re learning in the classroom that’s prepared them for the moment.

“We do a quarterly engineering challenge as a school and so for this one, they have read the book ‘Balloons over Broadway,’ which is all about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Kristen McBride, Magnet Coordinator.

Students were then given the opportunity to create their own project based off of the book.

“In that book, they read all about it, researched parades in media, they learned marching band music in music, and then in our stem special, they learned all about robotics because our goal for this challenge is to code a robot to go through a parade route that our kindergarteners have created,” said McBride.

Students made the floats and constructed their own city, then they got to watch their project come to life.

First-grade student Andrea Ortiz was just one student jumping for joy when her team’s float crossed the finish line.

She says it was a long process to get the float just right.

“My team wanted it to like go up and it would just go flat on the floor, so we improved the balloon and it worked how we wanted it to,” said Ortiz.