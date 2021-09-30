Raleigh elementary student experienced abduction attempt last week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A student at Root Elementary School in Raleigh reported a man tried to get them to get inside his car last week, a week before a similar incident was reported at a nearby middle school.

Principal Blaine Clark sent a letter to parents saying a student was walking home when a man pulled up to them and asked them to get inside this car.

The man was described by the student as a white male in his 30s driving a dirty gray sedan, possibly a Honda.

The child’s parent called police and Clark said he contacted “Wake County Security.”

“Please talk to your students if they are a walker to be aware and what to do if approached by a stranger. I have also notified all the schools around us to be vigilant,” Clark’s letter said.

Raleigh police did not publicly comment on this incident when it occurred.

On Wednesday, Martin Magnet Middle School Principal Marla Mondora said a student was walking to school when a man tried to grab them.

Mondora wrote a letter to parents saying the student was walking to the school along Ridge Road when a white male driving a red pickup truck out of his vehicle and tried to grab the student.

“I’m relieved to report that the student escaped, ran to school for assistance and is safe with family now,” Mondora letter said.

Eric Curry with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that deputies were not investigating “the attempted abduction of a Martin Middle School student” as it occurred in the Raleigh Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Curry did say there would be an increased presence of deputies at the school Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, which was the district’s request.

CBS 17 reached out to Raleigh police about the incident involving the Martin Middle School student.

A spokeswoman for the Department said officers were investigating an incident where an unidentified man in a red truck approached a youth near Martin Magnet School.

Root Elementary and Martin Middle are approximately two miles apart.