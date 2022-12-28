RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many of us turn to large retailers for shopping at the holidays and year-round, there are plenty of small, local business also asking for support.

The cost for those new business owners to start up and get space to create can make getting off the ground a challenge for them.

“Traditional co-working spaces are more for the office space or internet [access] whereas many business owners needed a place to go create,” said Johnny Hackett Jr.

He runs The Factory, a first-of-its-kind co-manufacturing space in Raleigh. When new business owners wants to make a product themselves, it can be challenging finding the space at home. It can also be expensive to rent space and pay for the equipment.

“That hurdle was removed and then we removed another hurdle in terms of accessing this equipment that you need to create this product,” Hackett said.

The factory has the equipment and computer software for creators to use for everything from candle making and cosmetics to printing T shirts, photography or working in digital design.

Hackett’s staff provides training and guidance for those new to the machinery, too.

A survey from Shopify found businesses owners spend an average of $40,000 in their first year—much of that going into space and equipment. For a smaller fee businesses can become members of The Factory.

“As a new business owner with a new idea, you can come here and get that idea off the ground,” said Hackett.

When entrepreneurs finish creating their product, they can sell out of Hackett’s store front called Black Friday Market. These products are sold commission free.

The store front also carries products from businesses who make their products elsewhere. It’s just another way Hackett is removing hurdles for local business owners.

The owner behind Therapeutic Bath Salt is one of those who creates at The Factory and sells at Black Friday Market.

“She is literally here all the time—sun up to sun down, making products. I’ve see her train and show other folks how to make those products,” Hackett said.

Less than a year into opening The Factory, Hackett says they’ve helped nearly 100 businesses. In the last four months, those entrepreneurs have sold more than $250,000 worth of product.

“We just want to do our part as small business owners in retail,” she said.