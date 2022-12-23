RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Instead of homes warm and lit up with Christmas lights, Raleigh families said their holiday weekend started in darkness.

“The wind is terrible,” Jessica Danley and Mark Baltimore said, who were out shopping for groceries Friday night.

The two were hoping to get ahead of the expected frigid temperatures during this weekend. The couple said they had family who was dealing with power outages throughout the afternoon, too.

“I couldn’t imagine not having power right now. No heat? I couldn’t imagine, it’s freezing out here,” Danley said.

Duke Energy said power outages impacted thousands of people across the state. Officials said strong winds, downed trees and damaged power lines kept crews working through the night.

“We’re warm enough, bundled up and under the blankets, but it’s getting chilly in there so I’m hoping the power comes back on,” Heather Gately said bundled up in her car Friday night.

Gately said she and hundreds of others in the Southwest Raleigh neighborhood waited for power to return after lights went out at 11 a.m.

“I’m sick, so that hasn’t helped…I have no internet, so right now I’m just in my car to warm up and charge my phone,” Gately said.

Gately also said she had plans to head out of town, but decided to stay for the holiday weekend because she was sick.

She said she was staying with a friend and wanted to wait a while longer in order to not get anyone else sick during Christmas.

Some neighbors brought out their flashlights and candles and did what they could to wait for the power to come on, but she said many of her neighbors left and found somewhere else to stay.

Other neighbors who sat in their cars while waiting for the power to return couldn’t help but feel concerned about the dropping temperature.

One man, who asked not to be identified, said, “It didn’t bother me much because I went out to do some shopping, but it’s still out and I know it’s extremely cold in there.”

He added, “Right now, my car is saying it’s 23 degrees out, so yeah, if they don’t come on soon I’ll definitely get a hotel or something.”

People living in the Raleigh neighborhood told CBS 17 that they were informed the power would be returned by 10 p.m. Friday.

Duke Energy crews were seen continuing to work in the area where not only homes sat in the dark, but also traffic lights nearby remained inoperable.

“I’m lucky that I have the heat of my car, I’m charging my phone, I’m staying warm, but there are plenty of people who are not as lucky. I just hope everybody finds a safe place to spend the night,” Gately said.