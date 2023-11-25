RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With Thanksgiving now behind us, a lot of families are getting out this weekend to look for their Christmas tree.

Caroline Smith says she grew up with a real Christmas tree and she’s carrying on that tradition with her family as they pick up their tree at the Shepherd’s Way Farms lot in Raleigh.

“Makes the whole house feel like it’s Christmas time,” Smith said.

Scott Peacock and his family also made the goal of getting their tree this weekend.

“Getting some hot chocolate, walking around, picking out the tree, you know, bringing it home and, you know, lighting it up for the first time,” Peacock said.

Christmas trees at the Shepherd’s Way Farms lot in Raleigh. (CBS 17)

“This weekend, we’ll probably sell about 30 percent of trees, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Tim Moser, the owner of Shepherd’s Way Farms.

The owner tells CBS 17 the cost of these average-sized trees is about the same as last year, but if you’re buying a tree more than 10 feet tall, the farm is charging about $20 more.

That’s because those trees are becoming harder to find. The cost runs between $200 and $400 dollars, but the farm says demand is still high.

We’ve heard from other tree farms who say they’re having to increase prices, but it’s not stopping these families from buying a real tree.

“It’s worth every penny, just to have a real tree and have the whole family out here,” Smith said. “It’s priceless.”

Shepherd’s Way Farms expects to run out of larger trees within the next week.