Raleigh families left with nowhere to go after 4th fire at apartment building in 2 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Families are still living in hotels following a fire at The Bridges at North Hills apartment complex a week ago.

For Martin Henderson, it’s his second time being forced to live at a nearby hotel after being displaced from a fire at the complex. He said it’s taking a toll on his mental health.

“It’s like being in a washer on a constant spin, and it doesn’t stop because you don’t know what you’re gonna do from day to day, and the process of what it’s gonna take to get back into your home and how long you’re gonna be here,” Henderson said.

His neighbor Benjamin Lozada has lived at the apartments for 15 years. Like Henderson, he said he wants to know a timeline and have more answers to when he’ll be back in his home, instead of living day-to-day.

“We wanna know what’s going on, not every three days to extend the room,” Lozada said. “We want to know if we’re gonna have an apartment there, or they’re gonna help us financially to find another apartment.”

Henderson said the Red Cross paid for the first two nights at the hotel, and now the apartment complex is paying for it.

Chad Johnson, the senior vice president for Bridge Property Management, said the safety and well-being of residents is their top priority.

Last week, Raleigh police told CBS 17 initial reports showed it was an electrical fire.

The City of Raleigh said the fire marshal and building inspector went to the complex on Monday and extended the order for the power to remain off. The city said apartment management needs to get an independent engineering analysis and make any needed repairs. The city said it can then reinspect the property and determine if it can open.

“We have been diligently working with electrical engineers and forensic electrical inspectors and based on their findings we do not believe faulty wiring or structural issues have caused any fires, and we are working closely with local law enforcement and the fire department, as well as additional forensic consultants, to determine who or what may have started these fires,” Johnson said in a statement.

Johson added the company is taking additional steps to improve security.

According to the incident report, this was the fourth fire at the complex in two months.

According to Raleigh Fire Department inspection documents from Sept. 1, the date of a previous fire, the fire marshal’s office requested an electrical engineer investigate possible causes and solutions related to fires at the building. It was completed on Sept. 9, according to the document.