RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Families were delivered a Thanksgiving meal on Monday.

Capital City Hope Foundation and Community Hope partners held their annual Thanksgiving meal at Uptown Dogs in Raleigh.

Around 80 families were able to enjoy a nice dinner for free. Co-founder of the Capital City Hope Foundation, Crystal Smith, said her mission is to instill hope in others.

“My mission is to stir up the gift and install hope and save lives. I’m grateful to all these organizations and people who understood that and they all have similar missions, and so it was an easy collaboration,” said Smith.

Families were delivered their meals due to disabilities that prevented them from attending.