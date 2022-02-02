Raleigh families say police raided wrong homes, judge denies body camera footage to public

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – On Wednesday, a Wake County Superior Court judge denied the release of Raleigh Police Department body camera footage in the case of a “no-knock” search warrant in May 2020.

Abraham Rubert-Schewel, the lawyer for Wake County bus driver Yolanda Irving, said a Raleigh SWAT team burst into her home with rifles drawn on May 21, 2020. He said the officers also detained Irving’s neighbor, Kenya Walton, and her children.

However, Rubert-Schewel said the police found no evidence of illegal activity, and no one was ever charged.

Wednesday, attorneys for the family asked for the body camera footage of the incident to be released publicly.

Judge Bryan Collins approved some of the videos to be released just to the law firm for future litigation, but not to the public.

“There’s a compelling public interest in seeing these videos merely to see what the Irving family experienced when their home was raided,” Rubert-Schewel said. “This incident happened publicly, in the middle of the afternoon. So the officers involved can have no expectation of privacy here.”

However, Sherita Walton, a lawyer representing the Raleigh Police Department, said it’s more common for body camera footage to be released publicly when there is a fatal incident.

Walton also said the former detective involved in the raid, Omar Abdullah, is no longer with RPD.

The department is investigating a series of potentially unreliable tips to the former RPD detective.

“This particular incident is connected to a larger scheme of unlawful conduct potentially by a confidential informant that Mr. Abdullah relied on,” Walton said. “This could potentially impact the administration of justice in that investigation.”

But another civil rights group representing the families, Emancipate NC, disagrees.

The group criticized the decision to publicly withhold body camera footage of the Irving incident, while minutes later approving the release of RPD body camera footage in a fatal, officer-involved shooting along I-440 in January.

“Emancipate NC is deeply disappointed in the conflicting and contradictory rulings in the two cases before Judge Bryan Collins today,” The group said a statement. “These rulings act as insulation of the police and serve to further erode the trust in fairness by our judicial actors. What we saw today was the game being played by the rules law enforcement creates and not in the best interest of the public or transparency. Living people have just as much right as the dead to have the public see the trauma they suffer at the hands of the police.”