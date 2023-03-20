RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh fire investigators are looking into what caused an early morning fire on Charny Drive.

Family members tell CBS 17 they heard a loud bang around 4:00 a.m. Monday morning, followed by flames several minutes later. Two people–a woman and her daughter–live at the home and two other relatives were staying overnight. All four people made it out safely.

Kiaya Wilson, the woman’s other daughter, tells CBS 17 she rushed over with jackets and blankets as soon as she got the call about the fire. Wilson said losing the home is heartbreaking for their family.

“This is where we considered our first home because it’s the first place we actually stayed still in because of the military,” Wilson said.

Wilson said her mother lost several keepsakes from her time in the military.

“She has a lot of memorabilia and stuff that people have actually signed. We were able to save one of them. Luckily, the firefighters saw it and he was like ‘hey, do you want this’ and I was like ‘please can you grab it?'”

The family tells CBS 17 they’ll stay with other relatives, and they’ve had several neighbors offer to help with whatever they need.