Raleigh family displaced after tree falls on their home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh family was displaced after an early morning storm Monday knocked down a tree that smashed into their mobile home on Fayetteville Road.

Chris Shepherd who works nearby said he saw the whole thing. He said the storms that rolled through Wake County were so powerful they snapped a tree like a toothpick before landing on top of a mobile home with two people inside.

Shepherd described the tense moments that led up to the damage.

“The wind was so strong that it was beating up on my car. I really didn’t pay it any mind and then it got stronger and then I said let me get out for a minute and go inside,” Shepherd said.

“Then I heard a big snap on the right side of me and it was his big tree behind us coming down on the small trailer home,” he continued.

Shepherd said he immediately tried to help.

“‘I jumped out and ran over there and hollered real quick to see if anyone was still in there .”

Inside were two people who made it out safely. The homeowner said one of her tenants was in the kitchen trying to get a glass of water when the tree came down on the home.

The tree smashed in the kitchen. The homeowner and Shepherd both say the tenants are grateful to be alive.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s really unbelievable to see that tree down like it is and tore half of that trailer up and they are still alive and I’m still here,” continued Shepherd.

The homeowner told CBS 17 she believes the home is a loss. She’s had it since the early 1980s.

