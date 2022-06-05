RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh family says their 34-foot camper that was stolen last weekend is home Sunday thanks to a lot of help from the community.

Last Tuesday, Kalan Browne posted surveillance video on social media of a white truck with black ladder racks pulling out of a gated lot with the family’s camper, and she asked everyone to keep an eye out.

Later in the week, she says someone contacted her after noticing a truck matching the description, burned on the side of the road in Franklin county.

After figuring out which company owned the truck, Browne says she contacted the company and learned the truck had been stolen, but the owner of the company used a GPS to track the places it had been.

“Today (Sunday) he had his crew working to search through video and GPS and found the location that the man took that stolen truck, because it was stolen, to a location in Wendell, so my husband and I got in the truck and called the sheriff and there it was,” Browne said.

She said the camper still had most of the family’s belongings in it, although it did have some damage. She says she’s extremely thankful for everyone’s help and cooperation.

“It’s home now — we have it. I’m just grateful for everyone keeping an eye out for it,” she said.





CBS 17 reached out to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office to find out whether they expect to make an arrest in this case and whether they think it’s connected to any other thefts in the area.