Raleigh family mourns teen son who died after being hit by car

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Patrick Nixon was just 19 years old, a UNC-Chapel Hill freshman, he died after being struck by a car Monday evening.

Police said Nixon was in the crosswalk on Gorman Street, close to Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh at the time.

“He was such a great kid,” Lester Nixon, his father said.

The loss and grief are still setting in for Nixon and the rest of Patrick’s family.

“No parent should have to go through that. Seeing their child die. Like that,” Nixon said.

Patrick spent most of Monday at home. He was taking virtual classes and was studying for his finals. Then he decided to head to Lake Johnson to go for a long eight-mile run.

“The guy was trying to cross the road and a car just hit him,” a 911 caller said.

Police said Patrick was in the crosswalk, crossing Gorman Street when he was hit around 5:15 p.m.

“He’s in the road. There are three people with him right now,” the 911 caller continued.

Police said the driver, Gaston Rogers, waited at the scene. He was later charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

“It’s something I would say to all drivers, the crosswalks are there for pedestrians, to protect pedestrians,” Nixon said. “That’s what killed him, someone did not do that,” he continued.

Patrick graduated from Enloe High School last year. He planned to major in public policy and economics.

His father said Patrick was hardworking, smart and kind.

