RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Joe Matthews of Raleigh is no stranger to second chances.

A second chance drawing of the NC Lottery’s 200X The Cash tickets led Matthews, a 65-year-old forklift driver a $1 million prize. But, according to Matthews, Wednesday’s drawing is just the latest blessing he’s received from a second chance opportunity.

“I believe in second chances,” Mathews said. “I really do. I have had second chances in my life and I’m still getting blessed from them. I’ve gone from the streets to being blessed with a wife, a family, and a home.”

Matthews shared that his life started out in a tough neighborhood of Detroit and his first major second-chance came in the form of joining the U.S. Army where he spent three and a half years in service.

That journey led him to finding North Carolina where he found a job and met his wife. Now the couple has a family of their own—seven daughters and one son.

Matthews was the sole winner of the drawing that included 1.3 million others. When given the choice of getting $600,000 cash or annual payments of $50,000 a year for 20 years, Matthews took the cash up-front. This totaled $426,060 after state and federal tax withholdings.

“This will take some stress off me,” Mathews said.

The father of eight now plans to pay some bills and pay off the mortgage on his house. He said the best part of winning the prize is he now knows how he will pay for a daughter’s wedding in Aruba in August.