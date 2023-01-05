RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man will serve 14 years in prison for having a firearm as a convicted felon, according to Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to court documents, Steven Antonio Peterson, 32, had a firearm on Aug. 29, 2021, when he got into an argument with his girlfriend after he broke into her house through a window, hit her in the face with a pistol, and fired a round of bullets at her when she tried to walk away. Peterson then threatened the victim.

On Sept. 1, 2021, Raleigh police arrested Peterson who was carrying a 9-millimeter handgun at the time of his arrest. Ballistics determined that the same firearm was used in the shooting on Aug. 29.

Peterson was previously convicted of a felony and is prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition. He pleaded guilty to two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison.