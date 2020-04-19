Raleigh fire crews rescue girl stuck in washing machine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh fire crews rescued a little girl who was stuck in a washing machine on Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 3:30 p.m. at an apartment unit in the 6300 block of Shanda Drive, according to Raleigh fire officials.

A 6-year-old girl was playing hide-and-seek with her brother when she decided to hide inside the washer portion of a stacked washer/dryer unit, according to Raleigh Fire Division Chief Lowell Smith.

The girl became stuck in the washer and complained of pain, Smith said. Her parents called authorities.

Fire crews arrived and removed the agitator from the washing machine, which freed space for them to lift the girl out of the washer, Smith said.

The girl not injured and she was soon laughing and playing again, Smith said.

