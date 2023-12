RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Fire crews are working to put out a structure fire in Raleigh, officials said.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Raleigh Fire Department responded to a reported fire at the block of 1400 Granada Dr.

RFD said they are still on scene working to put the fire out. There are no injuries so far. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.