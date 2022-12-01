RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Fire Department is again collecting toys for the annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, according to the City of Raleigh.

The program’s mission is to distribute toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.

Through the gift of a new toy, the Marine Corps, along with its partners, looks to bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children.

People can donate toys for children who range in age from babies to teenagers at any Raleigh fire station until Dec. 16. The toys need to be new and unwrapped.

The Raleigh Fire Department was recently presented with the Marine Corps Reserves Commanders Award for outstanding support of last year’s toy drive.

“We’re proud to participate in this valuable program every year,” said Raleigh Assistant Chief Lowell Smith.