RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders face traumatic experiences and emergencies everyday.

“Those sights and sounds stick with us throughout our life, so the more those build up, the more sometimes it starts to wear on us,” said Northern Wake Fire Dept. Chaplain and Firefighter Lauren Deer.

When Deer came back from her first fatality call, she didn’t know how to handle it. That experience led her to becoming the fire chaplain for the Northern Wake Fire Dept.

Deer spends time building relationships with firefighters, leading conversations after major incidents and connecting firefighters to mental health resources.

According to a 2021 CDC blog, firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

“I think the most important thing is just support from the chiefs of the department and for the firefighters to know that their department cares about them,” Deer said.

Beyond the call, Wake Tech’s Provost and Chief Campus Officer for Public Safety Education and Training, Dr. Jamie Wicker, points to other stressors like lack of sleep, running calls in the middle of the night and living with people you’re not related to.

She commends the Raleigh Fire Department for taking a new step. The department hired a full-time staff psychologist and believes its one of the first departments in the state to do so.

“You can carry this trauma overtime and not even realize it, so I appreciate that they’re working to meet the needs of their firefighters and they’re very forward thinking,” Wicker said.

She reminds people that in addition to the stress on the job, first responders still have to deal with other stresses and challenges of everyday life.

Northern Wake Fire Dept. Interim Chief Blake Wright said opening up about mental health has progressed a lot since he joined the fire service.

“Trying to arrange critical stress, incident stress debriefings for our people, letting them know that it’s ok to talk about it when they have problems and to just get the information out to them that they’re supported and that they know that the organization is there for them,” Wright said.

He believes Raleigh hiring a staff psychologist can impact departments across Wake County.

“The benefits of what Raleigh figures out, it trickles down and we’re able to access that information,” Wright said.

Wright also points to online resources for firefighters like those posted on Wake County’s website.

The Raleigh Professional Firefighters Association tells CBS 17 its excited about this move and that any move prioritizing firefighter health and safety is good.

The department said the psychologist will also be available for retired Raleigh firefighters.